BCCI, on Monday, announced strong India A teams which will face South Africa A in a series of five one-day matches to be held in Thiruvananthapuram later this month. Two different set of teams have been selected for the series which would be led by Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer.

The team under Pandey will play the first three matches of the series, which would be played at The Sports Hub in Thiruvananthapuram from August 29. Pandey had featured in India’s T20 team that faced the West Indies in a three-match series a few weeks ago. However, the Karnataka batsman failed to impress with the bat and did not get enough chance in the ODI series which followed.

Iyer, who was exceptional in the 50-over series, will be leading the team in the last two matches against the A team of Proteas. He scored back to back fifties and somewhat solved the middle-order problem that the Indian team has been suffering for long. Seeing Iyer’s knocks, head coach Ravi Shastri assured that he would be the mainstay in the middle order for the upcoming ODIs.

The senior selection committee met in Mumbai to decide the two 15-member squads for the one-day series. The teams to some extent bear similar look as eight players remain constant. Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Nitish Rana, Ricky Bhui, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur are there in both the squads.

India A team for the first three matches: Manish Pandey (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Nitish Rana, Ricky Bhui, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed.

India A team for the last two matches: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Shubman Gill, Prashant Chopra, Anmolpreet Singh, Ricky Bhui, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Nitish Rana, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Ishan Porel.