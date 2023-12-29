By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
BCCI Announces Avesh Khan As Mohammed Shami’s Replacement For 2nd Test vs South Africa
New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India have announced Avesh Khan as the replacement of injured Mohammed Shami for the second Test match against South Africa which will be played from January 3 at Newlands Cricket Ground, Capetown South Africa.
Avesh Khan was the part of Indian T20I and ODI squad that recently featured against Proteas and the pacer is yet to make his debut in Test cricket.
