BCCI Announces Chennai, Ahmedabad To Host IPL 2023 Playoffs And Final Encounters – Check Details

The IPL 2023 playoffs will be played between May 23 and 26. Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host IPL 2023 final on May 28.

BCCI announced the schedule for IPL 2023 playoffs and final. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoffs and final.

The playoffs and final will be played from May 23 to 28 in Chennai and Ahmedabad. The Qualifier 1 will be held on May 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium followed by the Eliminator on May 24.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 2 and the IPL 2023 final on May 26 and 28 respectively. The 16th IPL began on April 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s biggest cricketing arena. The venue also hosted the final of the league’s last edition in 2022.

The 2022 edition was played across four venues in Mumbai and Pune but the play-offs and the final were held in Kolkata and Ahmedabad. In this edition, the league reverted to the usual home and away format. The league phase concludes on May 21 with a clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru.

