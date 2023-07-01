Home

BCCI Announces Dream11 As New Team India Lead Sponsor Ahead Of West Indies Series

Dream11 replaces Byju's as Indian cricket team's lead sponsor. Rohit Sharma's men played the WTC final against Australia without a lead sponsor.

India will be playing West Indies in a two-match Test series from July 12. (Image: BCCI/Twitter)

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday, announced Dream11 as Team India’s lead sponsor for the period of three years. Dream11 replaces Byju’s who decided to take the exit route in March.

Since the Indian team has been without a lead sponsor and also played the World Test Championship final against Australia without the same. Dream11 will be seen on Team India jerseys starting from West Indies series that starts on July 12.

Although the exact figures haven’t been disclosed, media reports state that the BCCI are likely to earn lesser from Dream11 from what it used to earn Byju’s. BCCI was earning around Rs 5.5 crore from Byju’s for every bilateral series.

ITC and Wills served the Indian team as sponsors for close to a decade in the nineties before Sahara became the longest serving Indian jersey sponsor — from 2002 to 2013. Star came on board next and stayed for three years from 2014 to 2017.

Chinese phone manufacturing firm OPPO was team India’s jersey for a period of five years from 2017 to 2022. “I congratulate Dream11 and welcome them on board again. From being BCCI’s official sponsor to now being the lead sponsor, the BCCI-Dream11 partnership has grown from strength to strength.

“It is a direct testament to the trust, value, potential and growth that Indian Cricket offers. As we prepare to host the ICC World Cup later this year, enhancing fan experience is among our top priorities and I am confident that this partnership will help us elevate the fan engagement experience,” BCCI president Roger Binny said.

