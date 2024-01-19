Home

BCCI Announces India-A Squad For Second And Third Unofficial Test Matches Against England Lions

BCCI announced the India-A squad for remaining two multi-day games against England Lions.

New Delhi: BCCI officially announced the India A squad for the remaining two Unofficial Test matches against England Lions. Abhimanyu Easwaran is going to lead the Indian team just like the previous two tour games. BCCI made this announcement via media release.

“The Men’s Selection Committee has picked India ‘A’ squad for the second and third multi-day matches against England Lions,” stated the Indian cricket board in their media release.

🚨 NEWS 🚨 India ‘A’ squad for second and third multi-day matches against England Lions announced. Details 🔽https://t.co/h06xlQCyP5 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2024

India ‘A’ squad for the 2nd multi-day match: Abhimanyu Easwaran (Captain), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Kumar Kushagra, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Vidwath Kaverappa, Upendra Yadav, Akash Deep, Yash Dayal

India ‘A’ squad for the 3rd multi-day match: Abhimanyu Easwaran (Captain), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Washington Sundar, Shams Mulani, Arshdeep Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Vidwath Kaverappa, Upendra Yadav, Akash Deep, Yash Dayal

The first tour game between the two sides ended in a draw and the second tour match and the first Unofficial Test is probably heading towards a win for the England Lions. Surprisingly, BCCI has dropped Sarafaraz Khan from the India-A squad for the third and final multi-day match despite him being one of the top performers for the hosts’ side.

India’s rising hero Rinku Singh will be joining the India-A side too for the third and final game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and if he performs well. He can get his maiden Test call up for India as well in the second of the Test series against England.

Schedule

January 12-13: England Lions v India A, Narendra Modi Stadium – Ground B, Ahmedabad

January 17-20: England Lions v India A, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

January 24-27: England Lions v India A, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

February 1-4: England Lions v India A, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

