BCCI Announces India-A Squad For Two-Day Warm-Up Game Against England Lions

New Delhi: BCCI officially announced the squad for India A team for their upcoming clash against England Lions 2-day warm-up fixture & first multi-day game. Abhimanyu Easwaran is going to lead the Indian team. BCCI made this announcement via media release.

“India ‘A’ squad for 2-day warm-up fixture & first multi-day game against England Lions announced. The Men’s Selection Committee named a 13-member India ‘A’ squad for a 2-day warm-up fixture & the first multi-day match against England Lions. India ‘A’ will play a total of 3 multi-day matches in the tour,” said BCCI in their press release.

🚨 News 🚨 India ‘A’ squad for 2-day warm-up fixture & first multi-day game against England Lions announced Details ⬇️https://t.co/GOjfP0TJve — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2024

“The tour will begin with a two-day warm-up game, starting on January 12, 2024 and will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium Ground ‘B’, Ahmedabad. The first four-day match, commencing on January 17, 2024 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad,” the statement further added.

Squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran (Captain), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, KS Bharat (WK), Manav Suthar, Pulkit Narang, Navdeep Saini, Tushar Deshpande, Vidwath Kaverappa, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Akash Deep

