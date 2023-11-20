Home

Sports

BCCI Announces India Squad For T20I Series Against Australia, Suryakumar Yadav To Lead

BCCI Announces India Squad For T20I Series Against Australia, Suryakumar Yadav To Lead

Shreyas Iyer will join the squad as vice-captain for the last two T20Is in Raipur and Bengaluru.

India to play 5-match T20I series against Australia, (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Men’s Selection Committee announced the squad for the upcoming IDFC First Bank 5-match T20I series against Australia scheduled to start from 23rd November, 2023 in Visakhapatnam.

Trending Now

India’s squad: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

You may like to read

Note: Shreyas Iyer will join the squad as vice-captain for the last two T20Is in Raipur and Bengaluru.

Sanju Samson once again failed to make it to the India squad as the Rajasthan Royals skipper has been ignored once again by the selectors.

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named as vice-captain for the series against the newly-crowned ODI champions, as the hosts only picked three players from the recent World Cup squad – Prasidh Krishna, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar himself.

All the big guns in Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and the big three pacers in Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj have all been rested.

It was earlier reported that Hardik Pandya, who suffered an ankle injury during the Bangladesh match in the ICC World Cup 2023 will be missing this particular series. As a result, he didn’t make it to the squad. He is expected to return to action in the South Africa tour next month.

The Men in Blue will be coming into the series on the back of a ICC World Cup 2023 loss on the hands of the Aussies.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.