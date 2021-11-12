Mumbai: The India squad for the upcoming two Tests was announced on Friday – a day after the T20 side was announced. As expected – in the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma – Ajinkya Rahane would lead the side in the first Test.Also Read - Indian Women's Cricket Team to Tour New Zealand Ahead of World Cup Next Year

There were a couple of fresh faces as well in the form of KS Bharat and Shreyas Iyer. Both players have done enough in the domestic circuit to finally earn a place for themselves in Tests. They would look to make the most of the chance if they get the opportunity. Also Read - Babar Azam or Virat Kohli: Matthew Hayden Points Difference Between The Two Captains After Pakistan's Exit From T20 World Cup 2021

After the T20 World Cup debacle, it would be a fresh start for India in many ways. Rahul Dravid, who has taken over from Ravi Shastri, would be the coach of the side. Also Read - India Predicted Test Squad For New Zealand Series: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane to Share Captaincy; no Rohit Sharma

Rahane – after his heroics as the leader of the pack in Australia – would be leading the side again as Kohli would be on rest along with Rohit. Kohli would be back in the side for the final Test as the captain of the side.

India Squad For Tests vs NZ: Rahane (C), C Pujara (VC), KL Rahul, M Agarwal, S Gill, S Iyer, W Saha (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, A Patel, J Yadav, I Sharma, U Yadav, Md Siraj, P Krishna V.

#TeamIndia squad for NZ Tests: A Rahane (C), C Pujara (VC), KL Rahul, M Agarwal, S Gill, S Iyer, W Saha (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, A Patel, J Yadav, I Sharma, U Yadav, Md Siraj, P Krishna *Virat Kohli will join the squad for the 2nd Test and will lead the team. pic.twitter.com/FqU7xdHpjQ — BCCI (@BCCI) November 12, 2021

The home series against NZ will start with the three T20Is and that would be followed by the Tests. Rohit would be leading the side in the white ball format.