The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Thursday, announced the Indian women’s squads for the upcoming Twenty-20 International (T20I) and One-Day International (ODI) series against South Africa.

In what many believe is a replacement of Mithali Raj, 15-year-old Shafali Verma has been included in the squad for the first three T20Is of the five-match series. Verma was picked following her good performance in the Women’s T20 Challenge.

The T20I series, which is slotted to be played under the lights at the CB Patel International Cricket Stadium in Surat, will see Harmanpreet Kaur leading the Indian brigade. The series will commence on 24th September and end on October 4.

Squad for first three T20Is: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Anuja Patil, Shafali Verma, Mansi Joshi.

Mithali Raj, who recently retired from the shortest format of the game, will captain the side in the ODI series to be held in Vadodara. The three-match series will run from October 9 to 14. Also, the conclusion of the ODI series will also mark an end of South Africa’s tour of India.

Squad for the ODI series: Mithali Raj (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (VC), Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (WK, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Mansi Joshi, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, D Hemalatha, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Priya Punia.