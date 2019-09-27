The All-India Women’s Selection Committee on Friday named the ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming tour of West Indies, scheduled to begin on November 1st in Antigua. Veteran batswoman Mithali Raj will continue to lead the India women’s ODI squad while Harmanpreet Kaur will handle the duties of the T20I team. India will play three ODIs on the tour, all the matches will be played at the Sir Viv Richards Stadium in Antigua. The five T20Is will be played in St. Lucia and Guyana respectively.

India’s women side is currently hosting the South African team for the five-match T20I series followed by three one-day internationals. The hosts registered a thrilling 11-run win in the first T20I versus Proteas women to take a 1-o lead. The second match was abandoned due to rain without the toss. In the first game, 15-year-old Shafali Verma became the youngest-ever T20I debutant from India to play an international match.

India Women’s Tour of West Indies, 2019
DateDayMatchVenue
1st NovFriday1st ODISVRS, Antigua
3rd NovSunday2nd ODISVRS, Antigua
6th NovWednesday3rd ODISVRS, Antigua
9th NovSaturday1st T20IDSCG, St Lucia
10th NovSunday2nd T20IDSCG, St Lucia
14th NovThursday3rd T20INational Stadium, Guyana
17th NovSunday4th T20INational Stadium, Guyana
20th NovWednesday5th T20INational Stadium, Guyana

Indian Women’s ODI squad: Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Punam Raut, D Hemalatha, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Priya Punia, Sushma Verma.

Indian Women’s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Anuja Patil, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy.