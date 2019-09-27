The All-India Women’s Selection Committee on Friday named the ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming tour of West Indies, scheduled to begin on November 1st in Antigua. Veteran batswoman Mithali Raj will continue to lead the India women’s ODI squad while Harmanpreet Kaur will handle the duties of the T20I team. India will play three ODIs on the tour, all the matches will be played at the Sir Viv Richards Stadium in Antigua. The five T20Is will be played in St. Lucia and Guyana respectively.

India’s women side is currently hosting the South African team for the five-match T20I series followed by three one-day internationals. The hosts registered a thrilling 11-run win in the first T20I versus Proteas women to take a 1-o lead. The second match was abandoned due to rain without the toss. In the first game, 15-year-old Shafali Verma became the youngest-ever T20I debutant from India to play an international match.

India Women’s Tour of West Indies, 2019 Date Day Match Venue 1st Nov Friday 1st ODI SVRS, Antigua 3rd Nov Sunday 2nd ODI SVRS, Antigua 6th Nov Wednesday 3rd ODI SVRS, Antigua 9th Nov Saturday 1st T20I DSCG, St Lucia 10th Nov Sunday 2nd T20I DSCG, St Lucia 14th Nov Thursday 3rd T20I National Stadium, Guyana 17th Nov Sunday 4th T20I National Stadium, Guyana 20th Nov Wednesday 5th T20I National Stadium, Guyana

Indian Women’s ODI squad: Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Punam Raut, D Hemalatha, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Priya Punia, Sushma Verma.

Indian Women’s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Anuja Patil, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy.