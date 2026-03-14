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BCCI announces Naman Awards 2024-25 to honour players who made a big impact on Indian cricket, list includes...

BCCI announces Naman Awards 2024-25 to honour players who made a big impact on Indian cricket, list includes…

The BCCI has announces the Naman Awards 2024-2025 to honour players who have made significant contribution to Indian cricket.

BCCI announces Naman Awards 2024-25 for legendary players

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announces a great act as they will honor the legendary Indian cricketers for their outstanding achievements and milestones at the Naman Awards 2026. The event is set to take place on Sunday, March 15, 2026, in New Delhi.

BCCI announces Naman Awards for players with greatest contribution for India

However, the motive behind this big event is to recognize some of the greatest players and their contribution to international, domestic and age-group cricket. BCCI made this great decision to celebrate their impactful game in India.

At this year’s Naman Awards 2026 ceremony, the legendary players like Roger Binny and Rahul Dravid will be honored with the Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, the BCCI’s most prestigious award, recognizing remarkable service to Indian cricket.

On the other hand, Team India women’s player, Mithali Raj, will receive the BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award for her iconic performances and immense contribution to the Indian team.

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Roger Binny receives the Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award

Former Indian legend, who played a vital role for the Indian team in the 1983 ODI World Cup. Roger Binny, who was appreciated for his excellent bowling and wicket-taking abilities at a crucial time for the Indian team. Not only this, he also ended up as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament. He also helped India win the 1985 World Championship of Cricket and became the first Indian to open both batting and bowling in the same ODI.

After announcing his retirement, Roger Binny connected with Indian cricket but not as a player. Binny helped Team India Under-19 team to a World Cup title triumph. Not only this, he also showed his involvement in selecting the national team between 2012 and 2015 and later served as the BCCI President from 2022 to 2025. The Col. C. K Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award is a well-deserved tribute to his dedication and hardwork for the Indian team.

Rahul Dravid achieves the Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award,

Legendary player Rahul Dravid will be honoured for his huge contribution to Indian cricket, both as a great batter and as a mentor to young players. Speaking about his career as a player, he scored over 24,000 international runs for the Men in Blue and also played a crucial role for the Indian team in tough times. After retirement, he provided his services as the Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy. He has helped many young players and played a major role in India’s Under-19 team winning the World Cup in 2018.

Mithali Raj achieves the BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award

Mithali Raj, one of the biggest stars in women’s cricket, will receive the BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award for Women for her amazing contribution to the sport. Speaking about her contribution to the Indian team, more than 20 years, she impressed the cricket world and fans with her skill and iconic performances. To maintain this performance, she believed in consistency and leadership. Talking about her achievements, she is the highest run-scorer in women’s ODIs with 7,805 runs. With this never giving up attitude, she inspired many young girls to play cricket. As Indian captain, she led India to two World Cup finals and helped make the team strong and respected around the world.

Naman Awards 2024-2025

BCCI Life Time Achievement Award For Women: Mithali Raj

Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award: Rahul Dravid

Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award: Roger Binny

Polly Umrigar Award Best International Cricketer in 2024-25 – Men: Shubman Gill

Best International Cricketer in 2024-25 – Women: Smriti Mandhana

Best International Debut in 2024-25 – Men: Harshit Rana

Best International Debut in 2024-25 – Women: N Sree Charani

Highest Run Getter in One Day Internationals -2024-25- Women: Smriti Mandhana

Highest Wickets in One Day Internationals – 2024-25 – Women: Deepti Sharma

Best Umpire In Domestic Cricket in 2023-24: Ulhas Gandhe (Vidarbha C A)

Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments of 2024-25: Mumbai Cricket Association

Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All-Rounder in the Ranji Trophy, 2024-25: Elite: Harsh Dubey (Vidarbha)

Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All-Rounder In DomesticLimited-Overs Competitions, 2024-25: Ayush Mhatre (Mumbai)

Madhavrao Scindia Award: Highest Run Getter In The Ranji Trophy in 2024-25 – Plate Group: Plate: Snehal Kauthankar (Goa)

Madhavrao Scindia Award: Highest Run Getter In The Ranji Trophy in 2024-25 – Elite Group: Elite: Y V Rathod (Vidarbha)

Madhavrao Scindia Award: Highest Wicket-Taker In The Ranji Trophy in 2024-25 – Plate Group: Plate: Suchith J (Nagaland)

Madhavrao Scindia Award: Highest Wicket-Taker In The Ranji Trophy in 2024-25 – Elite Group: Elite: Harsh Dubey (Vidarbha)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U23) Col. C K Nayudu Trophy in 2024-25 – Plate Group: Plate: R Jashwanth Shreeram (Pondicherry)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U23) Col. C K Nayudu Trophy in 2024-25 – Elite Group: Elite: Macneil H N (Karnataka)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U23) Col. C K Nayudu Trophy in 2024-25 – Plate Group: Plate: Dipjyoti Saikia (Assam)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U23) Col. C K Nayudu Trophy in 2024-25 – Elite Group: Elite: Vicky Ostwal (Maharashtra)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U19) Cooch Behar Trophy in 2024- 25 – Plate Group: Plate: Ragavan Ramamoorthy (Pondicherry)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U19) Cooch Behar Trophy in 2024-25 – Elite Group: Elite: Nitya J Pandya (Baroda)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U19) Cooch Behar Trophy in 2024-25 – Plate Group: Plate: Arkajit Roy (Tripura)

M.A. Chidambaram Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U19) Cooch Behar Trophy in 2024-25 – Elite Group: Elite: Hemchudeshan J (Tamil Nadu)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U16) Vijay Merchant Trophy in 2024-25 – Plate Group: Plate: Pritam Raj (Bihar)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Run Getter In (U16) Vijay Merchant Trophy in 2024-25 – Elite Group: Elite: Shanthanu Singh (Uttar Pradesh)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U16) Vijay Merchant Trophy in 2024-25 – Plate Group: Plate: Kishan Sarkar (Tripura)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Highest Wicket-Taker In (U16) Vijay Merchant Trophy in 2024-25 – Elite Group: Elite: Yashbardhan Singh

Chauhan (Madhya Pradesh)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Best Woman Cricketer (Sr Domestic) of 2024-25 (Sr Women One Day): Shafali Verma (Haryana)

Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy: Best Woman Cricketer (Jr Domestic) of 2024-25: Ira Jadhav (Mumbai)

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