Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a change in schedule for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour of India. Sri Lanka will first play the T20I series comprising three matches followed by a two-match Test series, which will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship, 2021-23.Also Read - IND vs WI 3rd ODI: India Beat West Indies By 96 Runs, White-Wash Series 3-0

Lucknow will now host the first T20I while the next two will be played in Dharamsala. Also Read - BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Admitted to Hospital For Cardiac Check-Up

The first Test will now be held in Mohali from March 4-8 and the second will be played from March 12-16 in Bengaluru. Also Read - IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Team India Extend Streak to 10 Matches Without Any Individual ODI Century

Revised schedule:

1st T20I: February 24, Lucknow

2nd T20I: February 26, Dharamsala

3rd T20I: February 27, Dharamsala

1st Test: March 4-8, Mohali

2nd Test (D/N): March 12-16, Bengaluru