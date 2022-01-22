New Delhi: BCCI announces change of venues for the home series against West Indies on Saturday. Hosts India will play 3 ODIs and 3 T20s in February.Also Read - SA vs IND: Quinton De Kock is One Of The Best Batters In The World When He Gets Going, Says Janneman Malan

The ODI series will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and the T20I series will be played at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. Also Read - BCCI To Discuss Plans For IPL 2022 Venues, Auction With Owners On Saturday

‘The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today announced a change in venues for the upcoming Paytm West Indies’ Tour of India. The West Indies will arrive here for a white-ball series comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is,’ the board issued an official statement. Also Read - West Indies U-19 Get Two COVID-19 Replacements

The venues were cut down to two venues instead of six, in order to mitigate biosecurity risks by cutting down on travel and movement of teams.

‘The three ODIs will now be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and three T20Is will be held at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The decision to limit the series to two venues instead of six as originally announced has been done to mitigate biosecurity risks by cutting down on travel and movement of the teams, match officials, broadcasters, and other stakeholders,” the statement said.

The series will start from 6th Feb with the ODIs in Ahmedabad and will end with the T20Is in Kolkata on 20th Feb.