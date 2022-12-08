BCCI Announces Schedule For Home Series Against Sri Lanka, New Zealand & Australia | Check Deets

Updated: December 8, 2022 12:40 PM IST

By Sunny Daud | Edited by Sunny Daud

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the upcoming Mastercard home series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia. India’s 2022-23, international home season will commence with a three-match T20I & three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in January.

 Sri Lanka tour of India, 2022-23
Sr. No.DayDateMatchVenue
1Tuesday3rd January1st T20IMumbai
2Thursday5th January2nd T20IPune
3Saturday7th January3rd T20IRajkot
4Tuesday10th January1st ODIGuwahati
5Thursday12th January2nd ODIKolkata
6Sunday15th January3rd ODITrivandrum

The action will then move to a three-match ODI series against New Zealand wherein Hyderabad, Raipur and Indore will play hosts. The second ODI on 21st January will be a marquee ODI for the city of Raipur as they will host their first international fixture. Team India will also play a three-match T20I series against New Zealand.

New Zealand tour of India, 2022-23
Sr. No.DayDateMatchVenue
1Wednesday18th January1st ODIHyderabad
2Saturday21st January2nd ODIRaipur
3Tuesday24th January3rd ODIIndore
4Friday27th January1st T20IRanchi
5Sunday29th January2nd T20ILucknow
6Wednesday1st  February3rd T20IAhmedabad

The Mastercard Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will kickstart in Nagpur from the 9th of February. Team India will then play the next three Test matches in Delhi, Dharamsala & Ahmedabad. This will also be the last edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which will be a 4-match Test series feature.

Australia’s tour of India, 2022-23 – Test series
Sr. No.DateMatchVenue
19th – 13th February1st TestNagpur
217th – 21st February2nd TestDelhi
31st – 5th March3rd TestDharamsala
49th – 13th March4th TestAhmedabad

The home series will then conclude with a three-match ODI series that will be held in Mumbai, Vizag & Chennai.

Australia’s tour of India, 2022-23 – ODI series
Sr. No.DayDateMatchVenue
1Friday17th March1st ODIMumbai
2Sunday19th March2nd ODIVizag
3Wednesday22nd March3rd ODIChennai

Published Date: December 8, 2022 12:40 PM IST

