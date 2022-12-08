Top Recommended Stories
BCCI Announces Schedule For Home Series Against Sri Lanka, New Zealand & Australia | Check Deets
New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the upcoming Mastercard home series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia. India’s 2022-23, international home season will commence with a three-match T20I & three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in January.
|Sri Lanka tour of India, 2022-23
|Sr. No.
|Day
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|1
|Tuesday
|3rd January
|1st T20I
|Mumbai
|2
|Thursday
|5th January
|2nd T20I
|Pune
|3
|Saturday
|7th January
|3rd T20I
|Rajkot
|4
|Tuesday
|10th January
|1st ODI
|Guwahati
|5
|Thursday
|12th January
|2nd ODI
|Kolkata
|6
|Sunday
|15th January
|3rd ODI
|Trivandrum
The action will then move to a three-match ODI series against New Zealand wherein Hyderabad, Raipur and Indore will play hosts. The second ODI on 21st January will be a marquee ODI for the city of Raipur as they will host their first international fixture. Team India will also play a three-match T20I series against New Zealand.
|New Zealand tour of India, 2022-23
|Sr. No.
|Day
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|1
|Wednesday
|18th January
|1st ODI
|Hyderabad
|2
|Saturday
|21st January
|2nd ODI
|Raipur
|3
|Tuesday
|24th January
|3rd ODI
|Indore
|4
|Friday
|27th January
|1st T20I
|Ranchi
|5
|Sunday
|29th January
|2nd T20I
|Lucknow
|6
|Wednesday
|1st February
|3rd T20I
|Ahmedabad
The Mastercard Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will kickstart in Nagpur from the 9th of February. Team India will then play the next three Test matches in Delhi, Dharamsala & Ahmedabad. This will also be the last edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which will be a 4-match Test series feature.
|Australia’s tour of India, 2022-23 – Test series
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|1
|9th – 13th February
|1st Test
|Nagpur
|2
|17th – 21st February
|2nd Test
|Delhi
|3
|1st – 5th March
|3rd Test
|Dharamsala
|4
|9th – 13th March
|4th Test
|Ahmedabad
The home series will then conclude with a three-match ODI series that will be held in Mumbai, Vizag & Chennai.
|Australia’s tour of India, 2022-23 – ODI series
|Sr. No.
|Day
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|1
|Friday
|17th March
|1st ODI
|Mumbai
|2
|Sunday
|19th March
|2nd ODI
|Vizag
|3
|Wednesday
|22nd March
|3rd ODI
|Chennai
