New Delhi: The BCCI's Senior National Selection Committee on Friday announced the Indian squad for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and the five-match Test series against England. The final of the ICC World Test Championship will be held at The Rose Bowl, Southampton followed by the five-match England series.

While Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja made a comeback to the Indian squad, allrounder Hardik Pandya failed to make it to the jumbo squad. Another surprise omission was Kuldeep Yadav, who failed to find a spot for the upcoming Test series against England and the WTC final. Mayank Agarwal was able to retain his place along with Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur.

KL Rahul and Wriddhiman Saha's selections are subject to fitness clearance.

KL Rahul and Wriddhiman Saha’s selections are subject to fitness clearance.

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla have been kept as standby players.

India’s squad: Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rohit Sharma, Gill, Mayank, Cheteshwar Pujara, H. Vihari, Rishabh (WK), R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Bumrah, Ishant, Shami, Siraj, Shardul, Umesh.

Standby Players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

