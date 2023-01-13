Home

BCCI Announces Squad For New Zealand And Australia Series – Check Full Squad

While Ravindra Jadeja was included in squad for the first two Test matches against the Aussies, Jasprit Bumrah was not included in any of the squads for the upcoming series against New Zealand and Australia.

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the limited-overs series against New Zealand and the first two Test matches against Australia. While Prithvi Shaw made the cut in the T20I squad against New Zealand, Hardik Pandya was retained as the captain of the team for the shortest format of the game.

Rohit Sharma will lead India in the Test matches against Australia and the ODI series against New Zealand. The notable inclusion in the series against Australia would be that of Ravindra Jadeja, whose availability is subject to fitness while Shardul Thakur returned in the mix of things for the ODI series against New Zealand.

India pacer Jasprit Bumrahm, who is still recovering from injury has not been included in any of the squads. Bumrah’s absence will come as a major blow to India and his participation in the last two Test matches against Australia remains doubtful. KL Rahul and Axar Patel were not considered for selection for the series against New Zealand due to family commitments.

India’s squad for first 2 Tests vs Australia: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, C Pujara, V Kohli, S Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav

Note: Ravindra Jadeja’s inclusion in the squad is subject to fitness

ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik

T20I Squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Y Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar