Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • BCCI Announces Squad For Remaining Test And ODI Series Against Australia; Rohit Sharma Set To Miss First ODI

BCCI Announces Squad For Remaining Test And ODI Series Against Australia; Rohit Sharma Set To Miss First ODI

Indian captain Rohit Sharma will miss the first ODI against Australia due to family commitments Hardik Pandya will lead the Indian side in the absence of regular skipper.

Updated: February 19, 2023 5:49 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

BCCI Announces Squad For Remaining Test And ODI Series Against Australia
BCCI Announces Squad For Remaining Test And ODI Series Against Australia

New Delhi: The  Board of Control for Cricket in India on Sunday, February 19 announced the squad for the remaining two tests against Australia and BCCI also announced the Indian squad for the ODI series against Australia which is set to be played after Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023.  The first ODI match between India and Australia will be played on March 17 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Also Read:

No change in the test squad for the third and fourth Tests against Australia. Indian captain Rohit Sharma will miss the first ODI against Australia due to family commitments Hardik Pandya will lead the Indian side in the absence of regular skipper.

You may like to read

India takes 2-0 lead in the ongoing test series against Australia. The third Test match will be played in Holkar Stadium, Indore from March 1.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 19, 2023 5:21 PM IST

Updated Date: February 19, 2023 5:49 PM IST

More Stories