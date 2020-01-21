Injuries have carried on for India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who on Tuesday was ruled out of the Twenty20 International and ODI series against New Zealand due to a shoulder injury as the BCCI announced a 16-member squad.

The 34-year-old Dhawan, who picked up the injury while fielding during the final one-dayer against Australia in Bengaluru, did not return to bat for the entire duration of the run-chase. The news comes as another blow for the southpaw, who also had to pull out of the ICC World Cup 2019 due to a fractured thumb, an injury he suffered against Australia.

Sanju Samson has been named the replacement for the T20I series while Prithvi Shaw will take Dhawan’s place in the ODI squad.

“An MRI of his shoulder was conducted, and the results have confirmed a grade II injury of his acromio-clavicular joint. His hand will be in a sling and he has been advised rest for some time. He will start his active rehab management in the first week of February at the National Cricket Academy,” a BCCI release stated on Tuesday.

Dhawan returned to action in West Indies and then featured in the home series against Bangladesh, before suffering a cut to his knee in a Syed Mushtaq Ali match which forced him out of the home series against West Indies that involved three T20Is and three ODIs. Making a comeback against Australia at home, he justified his credentials scoring 74 and 96 in the first two ODIs.

Meanwhile, Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman Samson failed to capitalise on the opportunity of playing only his second T20I since 2015. He smashed just one six in the third match against Sri Lanka at Pune on January 10 this year, but was dismissed soon after. The 25-year-old has been given another chance to prove his worth on foreign soil.

Prithvi Shaw has recovered from a shoulder injury he sustained in similar fashion to Dhawan, but in a Ranji Trophy game for Mumbai. Since his return, the Mumbai batsman scored 150 in a tour-match against New Zealand XI for India A. All-rounder Hardik Pandya is also not included in the white-ball squads for the New Zealand tour as he continues recovery and rehab in Bangalore in the NCA under the eyes of former India captain Rahul Dravid.

The BCCI are yet to announce the squad for the Test series against New Zealand that is scheduled after the ODIs.

The five-match T20I series gets underway on January 24 at Eden Park in Auckland. Hamilton will host the first of the three-match ODI series which begin on February 5. The two-Test series starts on February 21 with the first match at Basin Reserve in Wellington.

India’s T20I squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur

India’s ODI squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Kedar Jadhav