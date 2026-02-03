Home

BCCI announces third phase of ticket sales as countdown to T20 World Cup 2026 begins

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the third phase of ticket sales for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 ahead of the opening match, which is scheduled for Fenruary 7.

New Delhi: As the countdown to the opening match gets underway, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the third phase of ticket sales for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The board continues to work closely with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to deliver a tournament that matches the scale and stature of a global championship.

Phase 3 offers fans another chance to watch top teams

After two successful ticketing windows, Phase 1 on December 11, 2025, and Phase 2 on January 14, 2026, Phase 3 will be launched. Fans now have one more chance to book seats for T20 World Cup games, which will include the best teams in the world.

Some of India’s most famous cricket venues will host the World Cup, giving fans the opportunity to watch elite international players and experience the intense action that throughout the tournament.

BCCI remains focused on venue readiness

As preparations in host cities enter the final phase, the BCCI, in close coordination with key stakeholders, remains focused on venue readiness, operational planning, and the overall matchday experience.

The BCCI is also eager to welcome fans from across the country during the tournament, including on days when Team India is not playing. The World Cup presents a rare chance to watch many of the world’s top class international players and closely fought matches in person, with full stadiums creating an atmosphere that showcases India’s passion for cricket .

BCCI committed to delivering world-class T20 World Cup

BCCI President Mr Mithun Manhas said, “The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is an event of global significance, and the BCCI is committed to working in close partnership with the ICC to ensure that it is delivered to the highest standards. As the third phase of ticket sales opens, we look forward to welcoming fans to our stadiums for matches that reflect the depth and competitiveness of international cricket across all participating teams.”

BCCI Honorary Secretary Mr Devajit Saikia added: “The response to the first two phases of ticketing has been encouraging, and it underlines the anticipation surrounding this World Cup. With preparations now in their final phase, our focus remains on creating an environment where players can perform at their best and spectators can enjoy the full experience of top-level T20 cricket, across the tournament and across our high-class and historic venues.”

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

