Home

Sports

BCCI announces THIS star player as Tilak Varmas replacement, set for comeback ahead of T20 World Cup 2026, name is...

BCCI announces THIS star player as Tilak Varma’s replacement, set for comeback ahead of T20 World Cup 2026, name is…

India have been forced into late changes ahead of the upcoming T20I series, as BCCI announced replacements for Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar as preparations continue for the T20 World Cup 2026.

BCCI annunces replacement for injured Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar

New Delhi: The BCCI has announced two major additions to India’s T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against New Zealand, which is scheduled to begins on January 21. This series will be the final bilateral assignment for Suryakumar Yadav-led India before the T20 World Cup 2026, which is set to start on February 7.

Meanwhile, Washington Sundar was ruled out after experiencing acute discomfort in his lower rib area during the first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara on January 11. Following scans reports, Sundar was diagnosed with a side strain. He has been advised to rest for a few days before reporting to the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) for further treatment and rehabilitation.

The selection committee has added Shreyas Iyer to the Indian squad for the first three T20Is as a replacement for the injured Tilak Varma, while Ravi Bishnoi has been called as Washington Sundar’s injury replacement.

India’s updated T20I squad for New Zealand series: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Shreyas Iyer (first three T20Is), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ravi Bishnoi

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.