New Delhi: The BCCI Apex Council of the Board of Control for Cricket in India will review the probe committee's report involving Gujarat Titans wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha and renowned sports journalist Boria Majumder at it's meeting on April 23.

Wriddhiman Saha took to twitter and shared screenshots of WhatsApp chats of how journalist Boria Majumder forced the cricketer for an interview without mentioning his name. Boria later on revealed his version of the chats and have accused Saha of 'doctoring' the chats .

The BCCI had formed a three-member panel comprising vice-president Rajeev Shukla, treasurer Arun Dhumal and Apex Council member Prabhtej Bhatia to probe Saha’s allegation. BCCI is expected to close the matter at the Apex Council meeting.

“Review of the Committee report on issue concerning Mr Wriddhiman Saha,” read item no.4 on the meeting agenda which is in PTI’s possession.

Saha was told by head coach Rahul Dravid in South Africa that he was no longer in the scheme of things and this classified information was revealed by the cricketer himself.

Saha has played 40 Tests since making his debut in 2010 and for the last few years he was in the team as the reserve wicketkeeper with Rishabh Pant rising to become the number one choice in all conditions.

Other items in seven-point meeting agenda include “hosting fee and participation fee for multi-day tournaments and resolution for updating of bank signatories”.

The members are also expected to finalise the venues for the knock-out stages of Ranji Tophy which will be held post the Indian Premier League from May 30 to June 26.

The league phase of the tournament was held in February-March after a two year gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

