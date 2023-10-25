Home

BCCI Appoints Amol Muzumdar As New Head Coach Of Indian Women’s Cricket Team

A domestic titan, Muzumdar scored over 11,000 first-class runs in 171 matches including 30 centuries during his 21-year impressive career. He also featured in over 100 List A games and 14 T20 matches. He won several Ranji Trophy titles with Mumbai and later represented Assam and Andhra Pradesh.

New Delhi: The Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Ms. Sulakshana Naik, Mr. Ashok Malhotra, and Mr. Jatin Paranjape, interviewed the shortlisted applicants for the position of Head Coach – Team India (Senior Women). After thorough and thoughtful deliberation, the three-member committee unanimously recommended Mr. Amol Muzumdar to take over the role.

The BCCI confirms the appointment of Mr. Amol Muzumdar as the new Head Coach of Team India (Senior Women).

Mr Roger Binny, President, BCCI, said, “I welcome the appointment of Mr. Amol Muzumdar as the Head Coach of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team. I am confident that under his tenure, the team will continue to rise and perform well across different formats of the game. The team has consistently delivered impressive performances in bilateral and multi-nation events, and I am certain our players will benefit immensely under Mr. Muzumdar’s guidance and roadmap.”

Mr Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI, said, “I thank the CAC for conducting a thorough evaluation and selection process to identify the new Head Coach for our national team and I congratulate Mr. Amol Muzumdar on his appointment. He brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise and possesses a keen understanding of the modern game. The BCCI is strongly committed to women’s cricket and will continue to provide an environment necessary for the team to excel both on and off the field. The Board will fully support Mr. Muzumdar and work closely with him to help our players reach their full potential.”

Mr Amol Muzumdar, Head Coach, Team India (Senior Women), said, “I am deeply honoured and privileged to be appointed as the Head Coach of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team. I thank the CAC and the BCCI for placing their trust in me and believing in my vision and the roadmap for Team India. This is a huge responsibility and I look forward to working closely with talented players and providing them with the right preparation and guidance to excel. The next two years are extremely important as two World Cups are scheduled in the period. Together with the coaching and support staff, we will look to tick every box and give ourselves the best chance to succeed.”

