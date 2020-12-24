The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the All-India Senior Selection Committee appointments. The cricket board appointed former India pacer Chetan Sharma as the new chairman of the selection committee, which also picked Abey Kuruvilla and Debashish Mohanty in the five-member team. Also Read - BCCI Confirms 10-Team IPL From 2022 Edition

The other two members of the selection panel are former India cricketers Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh. Earlier, Joshi was the chief selector of the national men's team.

"The committee further recommended Mr Chetan Sharma for the role of Chairman of the senior men's selection committee based on seniority (total number of Test matches). The CAC will review the candidates after a one-year period and make the recommendations to the BCCI.

“The three new members will join Mr Sunil Joshi and Mr Harvinder Singh in the selection committee,” the BCCI said in a statement.

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Mr Madan Lal, Mr Rudra Pratap Singh and Ms Sulakshana Naik met virtually to select three members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee (Men). — BCCI (@BCCI) December 24, 2020

As per the BCCI constitution, the candidate with the most Test caps becomes the chief selector. Chetan has represented India in 23 Tests and 65 ODIs during an 11-year-old international career. He was also the first player to claim a hat-trick in the World Cup, which he took in the 1987 mega tournament.

At the age of 16, Sharma started playing first-class cricket for Haryana and made his Test debut aged 18, a year after making his ODI debut against the West Indies in December 1983.

Meanwhile. the BCCI on Thursday also confirmed that 10 teams will take part in the Indian Premier League from 2022. The decision was taken in the BCCI AGM meeting on Thursday in Ahemdabad.