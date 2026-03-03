Home

Sports

BCCI approaches former Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Zaheer Khan for...

BCCI approaches former Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Zaheer Khan for…

BCCI approaches ex-Indian stars Harbhajan Singh and Zaheer Khan for something special. Take a look and find out in this story.

BCCI approaches Zaheer Khan and Harbhajan Singh

A big move from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their upcoming special training camps at the Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru.

BCCI organizes training camps for young players in Bengaluru

The BCCI has made a list of players for these camps. They are mainly focusing on the players who could play for the Indian team in the future. The list includes young players from age-group and first-class cricket, along with some who have played a few matches for India A and the senior team.

BCCI approaches Harbhajan Singh and Zaheer Khan to volunteer for the camp

Not only this, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has approach former Indian players Zaheer Khan and Harbhajan to volunteer at this special event.

Zaheer Khan arrives in Bengaluru for training camp

Former Indian left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan has already arrived in Bengaluru for this special five day event for young bowlers. The young talent have the chance to showcase their great performance and get selected for the senior Indian team.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

COE Chief VVS Laxman approaches former Indian cricketers

It is understood that COE chief VVS Laxman has approached his former teammates for special four- to five-day camps to help groom the next generation of Indian cricket.

A BCCI source revealed this to PTI on the condition of anonymity. “Laxman has approached Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble for special camps. Harbhajan is preparing his schedule for a four- or five-day camp for off-spinners. He is keen to help emerging players who have performed well at the age-group and India A level.”

Anil Kumble’s role in the training camp for spinners

Anil Kumble, India’s leading wicket-taker in Tests and ODIs, is believed to have been requested to organize a camp for wrist spinners. It is believed that special camps will be held before the start of the Indian Premier League, as many of these players will have to join their IPL teams.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.