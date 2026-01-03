  • Home
  BCCI asks KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman from squad amid political controversy over his signing in IPL 2026

BCCI has asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from its squad ahead of IPL 2026

New Delhi: In a major development ahead of IPL 2026, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India has directed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their squad.

