BCCI Awards Ceremony 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

New Delhi: BCCI will host the annual awards ceremony in Hyderabad on January 23 ahead of the first Test match between India and England which will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on January 25.

Both India and England teams will attend the event in Charminar City. This will be BCCI’s first annual awards show after four years. BCCI last hosted an award function in 2020 in January in Mumbai. The cricket board has not hosted an award function since 2020 because of Covid-19.

Here are the details of when and where to watch BCCI annual awards functions 2024 online and on TV in India:

When will the BCCI Awards function 2024 take place?

The award function of BCCI will take place in Hyderabad.

At What time the BCCI awards function will take place?

BCCI awards function will take place on January 23 at 6 PM IST.

Where I can Live Stream the BCCI Award function 2024?

The BCCI award function will be live streamed on Jio Cinema at 6 PM IST.

