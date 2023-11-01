Home

ODI World Cup 2023: BCCI Bans Use Of Fire Crackers In Matches In Delhi, Mumbai – Here’s Why

Firecrackers are put on display at the end of every game in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. (Image:X)

New Delhi, Nov 1: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has completely banned the use of firecrackers during the ODI World Cup 2023 games in Delhi and Mumbai due to the declining air quality in both metropolitan cities.

Delhi has only one match left to host, the Bangladesh-Sri Lanka game on November 6, while Mumbai are scheduled to host two more league games, on November 2 and November 7, and the semifinal on November 15.

“BCCI is sensitive to environmental concerns. I took up the matter formally with the ICC and there won’t be any fireworks display in Mumbai, which can add to the pollution level,” said BCCI secretary Jay Shah in a statement on Wednesday.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirms there won’t be any fireworks at the Wankhede stadium which can be add to pollution level. (To PTI) pic.twitter.com/oCcXYyhH9v — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) November 1, 2023

“The Board is committed to combating environmental issues and will always place the interest of our fans and stakeholders at the forefront. The BCCI acknowledges the urgent concern surrounding air quality in both Mumbai and New Delhi.

“While we strive to host the ICC World Cup in a manner befitting the celebration of cricket, we remain steadfast in our commitment to prioritising the health and safety of all our stakeholders.”

Delhi’s air quality remained in the “very poor” category for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday with an air quality index (AQI) of 372.

The pollution situation has been alarming in Mumbai also.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday expressed concern over the “deteriorating” air quality index in Mumbai while taking suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the issue.

(With PTI Inputs)

