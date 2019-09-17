The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)begun their investigations into reports about match-fixers approaching a player of Indian Women cricket team and several players of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) in this year.

The chief of Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) of BCCI Ajit Singh Shekhawat had confirmed on Monday that an FIR had been lodged against two individuals from Bengaluru, named Rakesh Bafna and Jitendra Kothari, who had allegedly approached the women cricketer.

Without identifying the cricketer, Shekhawat said that she was approached before a home series and was asked to play according to their script. Reportedly, the cricketer did not fall prey to their conspiracy and asked them to call her in another number. Later she recorded the conversation and informed ICC and BCCI about the same.

In another incident, several players have informed of being approached by suspected fixers. Speaking about that Shekhawat said they are trying to find out the exact purpose of the approachers. Reportedly, the players were contacted through social media and the moment the TNPL cricketers realized the wrongdoing they reported the incident to BCCI.

Giving credit to BCCI’s education program about match-fixing, Shekhawat said that the players were made aware through these programmes to report anything suspicious. The Indian cricket board have taken very serious steps to tackle the issue of fixing, especially after its showpiece event IPL was hit by it a few years back.

Two teams, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, were handed a two-year ban after it was found that their officials were either directly or indirectly involved in the fixing scandal. Former Indian bowler S Sreesanth was handed a life-long ban after found guilty of the same. However, after investigations, the Indian High Courts declared him innocent and asked the BCCI to lift his ban.