The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) has stopped all monetary benefits to the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) after receiving repeated mails from the two factions in Bihar.

In the mail, accessed by IANS, the CoA wrote: “This has reference to the various e-mails received by the Committee of Administrators seemingly from the two factions of Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) inter alia claiming that they are associated with the BCA and that the constitution submitted by them, respectively, should be considered by the Committee of Administrators.

“In light of the aforesaid, it is not possible for the Committee of Administrators to prefer the requests/statements seemingly made by one faction over the other. Accordingly, the Committee of Administrators hereby requests both factions to submit the order of the appropriate Court in relation to the same for the Committee of Administrators to proceed further.

“It is also made clear that no further funds would be released by the BCCI to the Bihar Cricket Association till the time these internal issued are sorted out.”

Cricket Association of Bihar secretary Aditya Verma said that an ad-hoc committee could be a solution till the matter is resolved, adding that the grant of Rs 11 crore given recently should also be cancelled.

“Preparing an ad-hoc committee could be a solution to ensure that cricket isn’t affected till the dispute is solved. Also, the Rs 11 crore given to them recently should also be taken back till the matter ends,” he told IANS.