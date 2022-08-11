New Delhi: Without a doubt, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is the richest cricketing board in the world and the Indian Premier League – the biggest T20 franchise league. But with franchises like Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians and others buying teams in foreign leagues has made the BCCI panic. A top BCCI official reluctantly admitted this to InsideSport.Also Read - WATCH: MS Dhoni's Heartwarming Gesture For Fans at Ranchi Airport Proves Why he is Thala; Video Goes VIRAL

"BCCI has created a brand IPL and the entire sporting world is in awe of it. We have to protect our brand. We are very concerned when the name of IPL owners is being associated with every foreign league," the BCCI top official said.

He also revealed that BCCI has no plans of allowing top Indian cricketers to feature in foreign leagues.

“They are free to invest wherever they want but we will not allow any kind brand leveraging on account of IPL”, he added.

Be it UAE’s ILT20, Cricket South Africa’s T20 league or Caribbean Premier League – IPL owners are big buyers of teams in these leagues.

There are umpteen request from fans to the Indian board to at least allow non-contractual Indian players to feature in these foreign leagues, but that is unlikely to happen.

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team would tour Zimbabwe for an ODI series which will be followed by the Asia Cup. The India versus Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup is scheduled for August 28 and there is massive interest for that match. The tickets for that game has not been released as yet.