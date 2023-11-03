Home

BCCI Confirm Dubai As IPL 2024 Auction Venue; Extend Retention Deadline To November 26

IPL auction will take place outside India for the first time when Dubai will host the 2024 edition of the bidding wars.

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India or BCCI has confirmed that Dubai will be the official venue for the IPL 2024 Auction. The auction will be held at the Coca-Cola Arena in the desert city, on December 19. This will be the first-ever IPL auction that will take place outside India. BCCI previously also considered Istanbul, Turkey as the venue for the last year’s auction but later decided against it.

As per a report from Cricbuzz, BCCI has also decided to extend the date of releasing the list of retained players. Earlier, the retention deadline was November 15, and now the date has been extended to November 26.

All the 10 teams will have a purse of Rs 100 crore for the 2024 season, an increase of Rs 5 crore from last year. The Women’s Premier League auction will happen on December 9 at the same venue. All 10 franchises have been asked to submit their list of retained and released players by November 26.

List of the Remaining Purses for all 10 Teams Ahead of the 2024 IPL Mega Auction

1) Punjab Kings: Rs 12.20 crore (USD 1.47million)

2) Mumbai Indians: Rs 0.05 crore (USD 0.006 million)

3) Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rs 6.55 crore (USD 0.79 million)

4) Gujarat Titans: Rs 4.45 crore (USD 0.54 million)

5) Delhi Capitals: Rs 4.45 crore (USD 0.54 million)

6) Lucknow Super Giants: Rs 3.55 crore (USD 0.43 million)

7) Rajasthan Royals: Rs 3.35 crore (USD 0.40 million)

8) Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rs 1.75 crore (USD 0.21 million)

9) Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs 1.65 crore (USD 0.2 million)

10) Chennai Super Kings: Rs 1.5 crore (USD 0.18 million)

Saudi Arabia has expressed interest in buying a multibillion-dollar stake in the Indian Premier League (IPL), international cricket’s most lucrative event, following a string of investments that have upended professional sports, including football and golf, a media report said.

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s advisors have spoken to Indian government officials about moving the IPL into a holding company valued at as much as $30 billion, Bloomberg reported.

The talks were held when the Saudi Crown Prince visited India in September for the G20 Summit held under India’s Presidency, the report said.

Saudi Arabia proposed investing as much as $5 billion into the league and help lead an expansion into other countries, the report said.

As per earlier reports, the IPL ecosystem value has risen from Rs 87,000 crore to Rs 92,500 crore, marking an increase of around 6.3 per cent, as per a report by D&P India Advisory Services.

In USD terms, this translates to a growth from $10.9 billion to $11.2 billion, representing an increase of approximately 3.3 per cent.

The league has always been a spectacle of cricket, business and entertainment. This year was no exception, as the league continued to captivate audiences, both on television and digital platforms, the report said.

According to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, the IPL telecast on the Star Sports Network attracted a staggering 505 million viewers with an impressive watch time of 427.1 billion minutes. On the digital front, JioCinema reported that 449 million viewers tuned into its platform, with over 126 million viewers choosing connected TV options to savour the IPL action.

