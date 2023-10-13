Home

Sports

BCCI Confirms Participation Of Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Sukhwinder Singh For A Musical Odyssey Before IND-PAK Clash

BCCI Confirms Participation Of Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Sukhwinder Singh For A Musical Odyssey Before IND-PAK Clash

This would be for the first time, the largest cricket stadium in the world, Narendra Modi Stadium will be hosting the India-Pakistan spectacle.

BCCI Confirms Participation Of Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Sukhwinder Singh For A Musical Odyssey Before IND-PAK Clash. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) have confirmed a superstar line-up on Thursday for a pre-match show building up to the India-Pakistan clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Singing superstars in Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan and Sukhwinder Singh will join force for a ‘Musical Odyssey’. We didn’t see any Opening Ceremony at the start of the World Cup and after 8 days since the tournament kick-started, BCCI have finally arranged for a ceremony ahead of the big clash.

Trending Now

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, leading female singers in Sunidhi Chauhan and Neha Kakkar will also be part of the ceremony.

You may like to read

The report also added that after the singing pre-match show, there would also be a 10-minute program during the innings break of the India-Pakistan encounter.

Kickstarting the much-awaited #INDvPAK clash with a special performance! 🎵 Brace yourselves for a mesmerising musical special ft. Arijit Singh at the largest cricket ground in the world- The Narendra Modi Stadium! 🏟️ Join the pre-match show on 14th October starting at 12:30… pic.twitter.com/K6MYer947D — BCCI (@BCCI) October 12, 2023

🎶 Catch Shankar Mahadevan LIVE before the big match at The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, setting the stage for #INDvPAK like never before! 🙌 Experience the pre-match show at the largest cricket ground in the world on 14th October, starting at 12:30 PM!#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/WMYRx0mR08 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 12, 2023

Sukhwinder Singh is ready to make the occasion even more special! 🎵 Catch his sensational performance before the start of the #INDvPAK game on 14th October 🙌 Witness it LIVE at The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, starting at 12:30 PM 👌#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/beAHOMOfnZ — BCCI (@BCCI) October 12, 2023

This would be for the first time, the largest cricket stadium in the world, Narendra Modi Stadium will be hosting the India-Pakistan spectacle. A record crowd is expected to turnout and there’s not a single doubt that emotions will soar high on Saturday.

Both India and Pakistan are currently tied on points with two wins each. The Men in Blue have a better net run-rate compared to their arch-rivals. A win would give either side a big confidence booster for the remaining matches.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES