  • BCCI Confirms Participation Of Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Sukhwinder Singh For A Musical Odyssey Before IND-PAK Clash

BCCI Confirms Participation Of Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Sukhwinder Singh For A Musical Odyssey Before IND-PAK Clash

This would be for the first time, the largest cricket stadium in the world, Narendra Modi Stadium will be hosting the India-Pakistan spectacle.

Published: October 13, 2023 7:35 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

BCCI Confirms Participation Of Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Sukhwinder Singh For A Musical Odyssey Before IND-PAK Clash. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Board Of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) have confirmed a superstar line-up on Thursday for a pre-match show building up to  the India-Pakistan clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Singing superstars in Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan and Sukhwinder Singh will join force for a ‘Musical Odyssey’. We didn’t see any Opening Ceremony at the start of the World Cup and after 8 days since the tournament kick-started, BCCI have finally arranged for a ceremony ahead of the big clash.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, leading female singers in Sunidhi Chauhan and Neha Kakkar will also be part of the ceremony.

The report also added that after the singing pre-match show, there would also be a 10-minute program during the innings break of the India-Pakistan encounter.


This would be for the first time, the largest cricket stadium in the world, Narendra Modi Stadium will be hosting the India-Pakistan spectacle. A record crowd is expected to turnout and there’s not a single doubt that emotions will soar high on Saturday.

Both India and Pakistan are currently tied on points with two wins each.  The Men in Blue have a better net run-rate compared to their arch-rivals. A win would give either side a big confidence booster for the remaining matches.

