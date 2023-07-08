Home

Sports

BCCI Decides To Formulate Policy On Retired Indian Players Participating In Overseas Franchise Leagues

BCCI Decides To Formulate Policy On Retired Indian Players Participating In Overseas Franchise Leagues

The BCCI also took some key decisions on Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy during its Apex Council meeting on Friday in Mumbai.

The BCCI office bearers met on Friday in Mumbai. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided to formulate a policy for the retired players regarding their participation in the overseas T20 leagues in the Apex Council meeting that was held on Friday in Mumbai.

Trending Now

It was also decided during the meeting that BCCI will continue with the concept of Impact Player rule in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in the next season with a a couple of changes from previous season and Indian Premier League.

You may like to read

“BCCI will formulate a policy for its players (including retired players) with respect to their participation in overseas T20 leagues,” the board said in a statement. At present, two retired Indian players are going to participate in the overseas franchise leagues.

Robin Uthappa and Yusuf Pathan will be seen in Zim Afro T10 while Ambati Rayudu withdrew himself from Major League Cricket. Regarding the Impact Player rule at SMAT, the BCCI have made two changes from the season.

“The teams will have to select their playing XI along with 4 substitute players before the toss. The teams can use the Impact Player at any time during the match,” it added. In the last season, a team could only use the Impact Player before the 14th over of an innings.

The BCCI also decided to introduce two bouncers per over in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to balance the contest between bat and ball. It was also decided that BCCI will send both men’s and women’s teams to the Asian Games scheduled to be held in September 2023.

The BCCI will work towards the upgradation of stadiums in the country in two phases. The first phase will deal with the upgradation of the venues of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, work for which shall be completed before the commencement of the event. The second phase will involve upgradation of rest of the venues.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES