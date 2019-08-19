The Board of Control for Cricket in India denied any rumours which stated that a security threat was looming over the Indian team in West Indies. Reportedly, BCCI had, earlier, received a message which said that Virat Kohli and boys were in danger and that their movements in the Carribeans were monitored.

However, a senior board functionary cleared off the air and cited that it was a hoax call on the lines and there was no truth to it. “It was a hoax and all things are in order. The Indian team has been provided with an additional pilot vehicle and the Indian High Commission informed the Antigua government on the same just as a precautionary measure,” the functionary was quoted as saying by IANS.

In the ongoing tour, the Men in Blue have already pocketed the T20I and ODI series by whitewashing the home team on both occasions. The three-match ODI series was won by a margin of 2-0 after the first match was abandoned due to rain. Earlier, the Kohli-led team had won 3-0 in T20I series, in which the first two matches were played in Florida, USA.

The players are currently in Antigua playing a four-day warm-up game against the West Indies A side ahead of the Test series. The series, which will also mark the begining of India’s campaign in the ICC World Test Championships, will start on Thursday. Kohli and the entire team have expressed their excitement and said that India possess a good chance of winning the tournament in 2021.

“It (the WTC) is very exciting. I think it’s happening at the right time for Test cricket. Although you are going to play a bilateral series, the meaning and importance are way more. You have to plan for every series. I was excited about something of this sort and now it’s coming to life,” Kohli had said.

The visitors, meanwhile, are enjoying a good time in the warm-up game. After declaring on the overnight score of 297/5, India had their opponents crumbling at 79/4 after the first session’s play ended on day two. The first day had seen Test maestro Cheteshwar Pujara scoring a comfortable century in just 187 balls before the batsman retired to make way for the others to get batting practice. Rohit Sharma, too, shone with the bat as he went on to make 68 in a stroke-filled innings of 115 balls.