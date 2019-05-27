Board of Control for Cricket in India’s Ethics Officer Justice DK Jain on Monday dismissed the ‘conflict of interest’ allegations against Sachin Tendulka. Earlier, the cricket icon had refused to be part of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) unless he is provided with agreeable ‘terms of reference’. Jain in his two-page verdict termed the allegations against the ‘God of Cricket’as “infructuous” (pointless) and stated that the matter needs to be disposed off after Tendulkar made his position clear by saying that he will not “act as such” a member of the CAC.

“Once the BCCI furnished the terms of reference and tenure, he will decide on the course of his participation in the same. Mr Tendulkar doesn’t consider himself to be part of any Cricket Advisory Comittee and will not act as such. In consequence, the present complaint doesn’t survive for adjudication”, Jain wrote in his verdict. “…resultantly, the present complaint is rendered infructuous and is disposed of, as such,” he further added.

According to a PTI report, Jain, who is also BCCI Ombudsman, said Tendulkar had issued a statement through his legal counsel Amit Sibal, which was enough to dismiss the case. Legal counsel’s statement of the legendary cricketer read: “Without prejudice to his rights and contentions in the present proceeding, Mr. Sachin Tendulkar wishes to reiterate that he has been requesting BCCI since the inception of the CAC that terms of reference and his tenure is furnished to him.”

“He has requested this repeatedly and several times over the years including as recently as on 7.12.2018. He is now left with no other choice but communicate to BCCI that until and unless the BCCI furnishes the terms of reference and tenure of his appointment in the CAC, he has decided not be part of any committee of the BCCI including the CAC”, the statement further added. It means that Tendulkar will not be a part of the CAC and thus not take part in the new coach selection process after the ICC World Cup 2019 until and unless the Committee of Advisors (CoA) gives a proper ‘terms of reference’. PTI has reported that th CoA is ready with ‘terms of reference’ which will be handed over to him now when the case is over.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) life member Sanjeev Gupta had alleged that both Tendulkar and VVS Laxman are conflicted for performing dual roles as CAC member as well as mentor/icon with their respective IPL franchises Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, the maker of 100 International centuries had categorically denied such allegations by making it clear in his statement that he has no financial agreement in both his roles and hence doesn’t come under any tractable ‘conflict of interest’.

