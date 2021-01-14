The newly-elected BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla gets into fresh trouble as the cricket board’s ethics officer DK Jain jas issued a notice to him after a complaint was made against the 61-year-old. In December 2020, the members of the BCCI have unanimously decided to elect the former Rajya Sabha MP as the next vice-president of the cricket board. Also Read - BCCI Must Pay Tax & Host T20 World Cup in India: Ex-Treasurer Kishore Rungta

The BCCI Ethics Officer has given Shukla and the cricket board two weeks time to file their response in the conflict of interest matter.

"A complaint has been received by the Ethics Officer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (for short "the BCCI") from Mr Sanjeev Gupta, under rule 39 (2) (b) of the Rules and Regulations of the BCCI, regarding certain acts, allegedly constituting as conflict of interest against Mr Rajeev Shukla," Jain wrote in the order, a copy of which is in possession of PTI.

On January 8, Sanjeev Gupta, former life-member of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association had filed the complaint against Shukla, alleging conflict of interest.

In his complaint, Gupta claims that Shukla, being a director at the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association and also an office-bearer at its parent body BCCI, amounted to a conflict of interest.

“Before proceeding further on the Complaint, I deem it necessary to ascertain the stand of the BCCI and the person complained against Mr Rajeev Shukla on the said complaint,” the Ethics Officer wrote.

“Accordingly, the BCCI and Mr Rajeev Shukla are called up to file their written responses to the Complaint within a period of two weeks from today, before the Ethics Officer, BCCI. Further orders in the matter shall be passed thereafter,” Jain further wrote in the order.

According to the BCCI constitution, no person can hold multiple posts at the same time.

Shukla, also a seasoned politician, was not available for a comment.

Shukla had earlier been a vice-president during N Srinivasan’s regime as BCCI president.

(With PTI Inputs)