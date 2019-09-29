After Rahul Dravid, another Indian cricket legend – Kapil Dev has found himself in soup after fresh allegations of Conflict of Interest have been levelled against him. The BCCI Ethics Officer DK Jain sent a notice to Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) led by former World Cup-winning skipper Dev, Shantha Rangaswamy and Anshuman Gaekwad. The former cricketers who were responsible behind the selection of current India coach need to respond by October 10 against the charges.

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) life member Sanjiv Gupta had filed the complaint against the trio who picked Ravi Shastri as the head coach in August. “Yes, they have been asked to respond to the complaint with affidavits,” a BCCI official told PTI.

As per the BCCI constitution, no individual can hold more than one post at the same time. In the complaint, Gupta has claimed that the CAC members don multiple cricketing roles.

He wrote that 1983 WC winning captain Kapil is conflicted as he is a commentator, owner of a floodlight company, member of Indian Cricketers Association, besides his CAC role.

Likewise, Gupta alleged that Gaekwad too is conflicted as he owns an academy and is a member of BCCI Affiliation Committee. Rangaswamy, a former Indian women’s team captain, is alleged to be conflicted because of her multiple role with the CAC and ICA.

The CAC had also picked the women’s head coach WV Raman in December but at that time it was an ad-hoc committee.

Shastri was a re-appointed for a two-year period, ending with the 2021 T20 World Cup in India. This is Shastri’s fourth stint with the national team, having served briefly as the Cricket Manager (2007 tour of Bangladesh), Team Director (2014-2016) and head coach (2017-2019).

Conflict of Interest has lately become the ‘buzz’ word in Indian cricket. Earlier Committee of Administrators (CoA) has offered support to Dravid’s cause with its head Vinod Rai, a former CAG, giving a note to the Ethics Officer, citing two examples where a person’s leave of absence from an organisation is not seen in conflict with his current post of employment.

“The CoA chief had written a note before the deposition that they feel if Dravid has taken a Leave of Absence, then he is not in conflict. He cited examples of former RBI Governor Rajan, who took leave of absence from his teaching role at the University of Chicago,” a senior BCCI official was quoted by PTI.