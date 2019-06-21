The Board of Control for Cricket in India and its Committee of Advisors (CoA) find themselves in a fix after the BCCI’s Ethics Officer D.K. Jain questioned the role of formers cricketers as commentators in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 in England.

Jain stated that by choosing to perform commentary in the showpiece event, former players like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and V.V.S. Laxman have violated the recommendations of Lodha Panel. He said that the concerned personalities have existing ties either with IPL franchises or the Indian board and thus their activity as commentators amounts to ‘Conflict of Interest’ and instructed them to choose any one role.

A member of the Supre Court-appointed CoA said that the committee was looking into the matter raised by the Ethics Officer and would reach a solution sooner. “Yes, we will discuss the issue and come to a solution as it is too restrictive. We are working on it and will let you know soon,” the member said.

Other than the former players, Jain also talked questioned the position of players who have officially not retired from the game but have chosen to donne the role of experts and commentators for the World Cup. Cricketers like Parthiv Patel and Harbhajan Singh are active in IPL and domestic cricket but are also seen in TV studios as panelists.

Jain has explained that as experts, they were flouting the Lodha Panel’s recommendations on conflict of interest as they were holding multiple positions and the proposal says “one person, one position”.

Noteworthy, Sourav Ganguly has flown to England after being elected in the elite panel of ICC’s official commentators for the ICC World Cup 2019.