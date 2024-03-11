Home

Sports

BCCI Eyeing to Conduct Two IPL’s in a Year – REPORT

BCCI Eyeing to Conduct Two IPL’s in a Year – REPORT

With the 2024 season set to get underway in less than two weeks from now, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to host two IPL's in one year.

CSK IPL Schedule 2024: Chennai Super Kings, Match Dates, Player List, Stadiums, Venue, Time Table

Mumbai: The cash-rich Indian Premier League is easily one of the biggest franchise leagues in the world and hence everybody wants to be a part of it. With the 2024 season set to get underway in less than two weeks from now, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to host two IPL’s in one year. The idea was floated a couple of years back by then India coach Ravi Shastri. But again, everything depends on finding the right window to go ahead with conducting two IPL’s a year.

“In the IPL Media Rights for the five year (2023-2027) cycle, we are planning 74 games in the first two seasons, then gradually go upto 84 in the next two and 94 if we get that kind of a window. As of now, the kind of bilateral arrangement that we have for the coming four years, we need to find a window for 84 games and subsequently for 94,” IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal told The Telegraph.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.