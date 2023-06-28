Home

BCCI Face HEAT as Venues Including That Staged IND-PAK Semi-Final in 2011 WC Miss Out in 2023

An office bearer of the PCA has showed his dissappointment over the decision taken by the BCCI.

BCCI face Heat Over Venues. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: Amid much speculation, the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 schedule was announced on Tuesday. While all eyes were on PCB’s absurd demands and the India-Pakistan game venue, some venues have not got games in this edition of the marquee event and that is creating noise. For example, Mohali hosted the India-Pakistan semi-final in 2011, they have not got a single game. An office bearer of the PCA has showed his dissappointment over the decision taken by the BCCI.

“It seems only metros and cities where the office bearers are from have got games. We pushed for it really hard but could not get a game. Disappointing not to get even a practice game,” said a source in the Punjab Cricket Association.

Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer went on to claim that there is politics behind this decision.

“It is good that World Cup is coming to India but it is sad that a stadium which has produced many superstars of Indian cricket, a stadium that used to be among the top five venues in the country, has not got a single game. On the other hand, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is hosting the opening game as well as the final and also the big game between India and Pakistan. To the neighbouring Dharamsala as well you are giving them five games but Punjab has not got even one. That makes it clear that politics is being played,” he said.

Some major cities have missed out like – Mohali, Indore, Rajkot, Ranchi and Nagpur – and the officials of these venues have been left disappointed.

