Delhi: Remembering outgoing ODI captain Virat Kohli’s achievements – the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a “Thank You” note for the modern-day legend on Thursday from their official Twitter account. In the post, BCCI thanked Kohli for his distinctive leadership qualities and shared an infographic stating his achievements as the Indian cricket team’s ODI skipper. However, the post didn’t gone down well with a section of cricket fans as they slammed the world’s richest cricket body – BCCI for taking more than 24 hours to pay tribute to Kohli ‘the captain’.Also Read - Not Being Able to Win ICC Trophy Cost Virat Kohli ODI Captaincy, Says Ex National Selector Saba Karim
The change of power center in Indian cricket happened on expected lines as Kohli failed to win a single ICC trophy during his four-year tenure as the limited-overs skipper. “A leader who led the side with grit, passion & determination. Thank you Captain @imVkohli,” the Board tweeted on the day after completely omitting any reference to him in the press note that announced Rohit’s elevation to ODI captaincy. The tweet irked the fans as they feel it’s utter disrespect and humiliation for a top captain and legendary batter like Kohli. Here’s how fans slammed BCCI for the late ‘Thank You’ note! Also Read - Virat Kohli Needs Sourav Ganguly, BCCI's Backing to Overcome Frustration And Anger: Former Cricketers React on Team India ODI Captaincy Change
Also Read - Virat Kohli Is Still The Leader Of Team in Rohit-Dravid White-Ball Partnership Even After Being Removed As ODI Skipper
Despite not leading the team to ICC silverware – Kohli’s numbers in ODI cricket are nothing less than extraordinary. Under his leadership, India won 65 matches out of 95 with a win percentage of 70.43. Out of 19 bilateral series, India won 15. The Men in Blue also reached the final of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy and the semifinal of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.
The 33-year-old Kohli also boasts a better winning percentage as India’s ODI captain than the two World Cup-winning skippers Mahendra Singh Dhoni (59.52) and Kapil Dev (54.16).
As ODI skipper, Kohli scored 5,449 runs at an astonishing average of 72.65. He also hammered the second most number of hundreds as a captain in ODI cricket – 21. Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting is at the top of the list with 22 centuries.