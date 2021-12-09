Delhi: Remembering outgoing ODI captain Virat Kohli’s achievements – the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a “Thank You” note for the modern-day legend on Thursday from their official Twitter account. In the post, BCCI thanked Kohli for his distinctive leadership qualities and shared an infographic stating his achievements as the Indian cricket team’s ODI skipper. However, the post didn’t gone down well with a section of cricket fans as they slammed the world’s richest cricket body – BCCI for taking more than 24 hours to pay tribute to Kohli ‘the captain’.Also Read - Not Being Able to Win ICC Trophy Cost Virat Kohli ODI Captaincy, Says Ex National Selector Saba Karim

The change of power center in Indian cricket happened on expected lines as Kohli failed to win a single ICC trophy during his four-year tenure as the limited-overs skipper. “A leader who led the side with grit, passion & determination. Thank you Captain @imVkohli,” the Board tweeted on the day after completely omitting any reference to him in the press note that announced Rohit’s elevation to ODI captaincy. The tweet irked the fans as they feel it’s utter disrespect and humiliation for a top captain and legendary batter like Kohli. Here’s how fans slammed BCCI for the late ‘Thank You’ note! Also Read - Virat Kohli Needs Sourav Ganguly, BCCI's Backing to Overcome Frustration And Anger: Former Cricketers React on Team India ODI Captaincy Change

Rohit fans saying virat kohli is insecure the irony Meanwhile Virat Kohli – I was not even ten percent of that when I was 19 on gill

-I’m a big fan of Rohit Sharma

-Its unfair to compare me with sachin paaji

-Declared the Innings when he was batting on 254*#ShameOnBCCI — Gaurav️ (@Kohli4ever) December 9, 2021

Also Read - Virat Kohli Is Still The Leader Of Team in Rohit-Dravid White-Ball Partnership Even After Being Removed As ODI Skipper

No press conference , no proper information , no thank you post yet for the person who was your LOI captain for more than 5 years

This is how you treat the greatest player of this generation @BCCI ?

richest board of cricket is morally void !#ShameonBcci — Yashvi (@BreatheKohli) December 9, 2021

This is the way bcci humiliates, the greatest cricketers ever born ! #ShameOnBCCI pic.twitter.com/Xn9pKrdDOn — SPEARS (@ImSpeearrs) December 9, 2021

From No Overseas 100 to The Temporary Captain, Rohit has came a long way

He Deserved that role But No offence to Virat Kohli, This guy gave his heart and Soul for the team Both As a player and as a Captain

But he Deserved a better farewell tweet from bcci, #ShameOnBcci pic.twitter.com/QDmWrwvMYR — I S H ∆ N T | (@its_ishant45) December 9, 2021

No other country would have treated their players the way Virat Kohli has been treated by BCCI. Neither a thank you note nor press & handing over Captaincy to an undeserving guy. The politics by @JayShah @SGanguly99 and @BCCI won and we lost. #ShameOnBCCI — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) December 9, 2021

What Virat Kohli did for them for a whole decade What they did with Virat Kohli in return #ShameOnBCCI pic.twitter.com/pap4HwQtlE — Abhinav (@TotalKohli) December 9, 2021

I live in Australia and believe me, every time I talk about @imVkohli in front of my Aussie friends, they praise him a lot and say ‘wish he was an Aus player’. Almost everyone respect him here but it’s really pathetic to see the way BCCI is treating a legend.#ShameOnBCCI — #We want aggressive Kohli back (@crickohli18) December 9, 2021

The Respect Virat gets from Australian media

You guys never deserves this guy @BCCI #ShameonBCCI pic.twitter.com/iS7NrIhkhV — (@harshiniii_18) December 9, 2021

The fcking disrespect to an all time great. 15 hrs post announcement not even a thank you tweet to a captain who has captained Lois in the last 5 years, 3rd most win % in odi history. Deseved way better#ShameonBCCI pic.twitter.com/TeJAvVhLo1 — A (@_shortarmjab_) December 9, 2021

Man literally carried the whole team for decade and what he got in return- disrespect from his own people, from his own board#ShameOnBCCI pic.twitter.com/ZinKxazclk — Gaurav Chavan (@_fearless18_) December 9, 2021



Despite not leading the team to ICC silverware – Kohli’s numbers in ODI cricket are nothing less than extraordinary. Under his leadership, India won 65 matches out of 95 with a win percentage of 70.43. Out of 19 bilateral series, India won 15. The Men in Blue also reached the final of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy and the semifinal of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

The 33-year-old Kohli also boasts a better winning percentage as India’s ODI captain than the two World Cup-winning skippers Mahendra Singh Dhoni (59.52) and Kapil Dev (54.16).

As ODI skipper, Kohli scored 5,449 runs at an astonishing average of 72.65. He also hammered the second most number of hundreds as a captain in ODI cricket – 21. Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting is at the top of the list with 22 centuries.