He was not fit, yet he played the IPL final! Speculations over Rohit Sharma's availability grew after he was not named in the squad for the Australia tour. While some reports suggested that he is undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy and would join the side for the Tests in Australia, now it is believed that he will not be a part of the series and Shreyas Iyer has been asked to stay back as cover for the Mumbai Indians captain after the white-ball series.
Now, agitated fans are pointing fingers at the BCCI and questioning the board for not giving proper clarity over Rohit.
Here is how BCCI faced the heat on social media over Rohit's availability saga:
Rohit recently led MI to their record-extending fifth IPL title with a five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in Dubai.
Rohit’s absence will hurt the side as regular skipper and premier batsman Virat Kohli will not be available after the first Test at Adelaide.