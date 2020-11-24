He was not fit, yet he played the IPL final! Speculations over Rohit Sharma’s availability grew after he was not named in the squad for the Australia tour. While some reports suggested that he is undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy and would join the side for the Tests in Australia, now it is believed that he will not be a part of the series and Shreyas Iyer has been asked to stay back as cover for the Mumbai Indians captain after the white-ball series. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020: 'I Have Found my Rhythm,' Steve Smith Warns Virat Kohli's Men

Now, agitated fans are pointing fingers at the BCCI and questioning the board for not giving proper clarity over Rohit. Also Read - Shreyas Iyer Could be Called in as Injured Rohit Sharma's Replacement in Tests: Report

Here is how BCCI faced the heat on social media over Rohit’s availability saga: Also Read - India vs Australia 2020: Rohit Sharma And Ishant Sharma May End up Missing The Test Series

#RohitSharma injured for the Test series but was fit to play the #IPL -Rohit cannot hope for a future in Test cricket if his priorities are a tangent. We should not even be talking about him leading the Test side when his preferences are otherwise. I am a big #Rohit fan may I add — Mikkail Vaswani (@MikkhailVaswani) November 24, 2020

I think BCCI is planning to end Rohit’s career. 😔#RohitSharma — RO45 FAN – VOTE FOR GLASS (@forpspk2) November 24, 2020

If this ongoing BCCI politics fails, and Rohit Sharma plays the test series i bet he will answer the “coach, management and critics” with his bat like never before. @ImRo45 i just hope you play✨❤ — Niyati (@niyatiiii_45) November 24, 2020

Rohit Sharma get’s injured before every overseas test series & performs in home track. A Youngster who tries to perform in overseas deserves a chance in home track even they’ll score more, time to kick Rohit out of test team.@BCCI @imVkohli — ᴠɪʀᴀᴛ ᴠᴇʀɪʏᴀɴ (@White___Devil18) November 24, 2020

what the hell is going meanwhile Rohit sharma not selected against Australian https://t.co/PXHwsFBgZ7 kohli frastrauted about his captaincy or whole bcci pannel is mad.#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/yuc2lRrN81 — faisal iqbal (@iamiqbalfaisal) November 24, 2020

He would’ve had best chance if he rested in IPL like Saha did. He’s not injured, he’s unfit. Franchise’s criteria of playing a guy is far below than BCCI’s. Rohit was fit for MI (for T20s) But playing for India (Tests) requires much more than that. Story of every OVS tour. — Shivam Aks 🇮🇳 (@AksShivam) November 24, 2020

Bcci has every right to order players to not to play if they feel player is injured or unfit cuz they have Contracts. Even ipl also held by bcci only right. But they allowed Rohit to play and he played comfortably. Now bcci saying he would’ve flew with the team itself. Ridiculous — Anil Astro(Survived heart attack 6 fking times😎) (@cule_leoFC) November 24, 2020

That’s why BCCI asked Rohit to play for Ambani without fully fitness. Test cricket isn’t 20 overs cricket to manage, 90 overs fielding in one day and next day is also cricket available. — Sai krishna V (@Sai6732) November 24, 2020



Rohit recently led MI to their record-extending fifth IPL title with a five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in Dubai.

Rohit’s absence will hurt the side as regular skipper and premier batsman Virat Kohli will not be available after the first Test at Adelaide.