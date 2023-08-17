Home

Sports

BCCI Get Their ‘Blue’ Tick on ‘X’ Back Ahead of Asia Cup Cup 2023 | VIRAL PIC

BCCI Get Their ‘Blue’ Tick on ‘X’ Back Ahead of Asia Cup Cup 2023 | VIRAL PIC

Asia Cup 2023: Now that it is back would be a reason to cheer for the fans who keep a close eye on 'X'.

BCCI Blue Tick (Image: BCCI Twitter screenshot)

Mumbai: Days after the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) lost it’s ‘blue’ tick after changing the profile picture on the occasion of Independence day, they have got back the ‘blue’ tick on Thursday. Fans were surprised when on I-day eve BCCI lost it’s ‘blue’ tick. Now that it is back would be a reason to cheer for the fans who keep a close eye on ‘X’. Fans would also be relieved that it is back before the Team India squad announcement for the upcoming Asia Cup.

Trending Now

Here is the screengrab that would act as proof that the BCCI has got back it’s ‘blue’ tick:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES