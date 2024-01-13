Home

BCCI Gets Backlash From Fans After Sarfaraz Khan Omitted From Indian Test Squad Despite 96 Vs England Lions

Fans are angry at BCCI for overlooking Sarfaraz Khan after the batter 96 in the ongoing match between India A and England Lions.

Sarfaraz Khan (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Abhimanyu Easwaran-led India A side is taking on Josh Bohannon’s England Lion in a two-day practice match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Sarfaraz Khan with his 96 and Rajat Patidar’s 111 helped the hosts gain a good lead over the English side.

However, fans are angry at BCCI for once again overlooking Sarfaraz Khan. The batter has been one of the most consistent in domestic and first-class cricket for India. Despite that, he has been unable to find his spot in the Indian cricket team. Fans are extremely furious at the Indian Cricket Board for that and are slamming BCCI on X formerly known as Twitter.

Sarfaraz Khan dismissed for 96…!!! – Sarfaraz continues his dream run, missed out hundred by just 4 runs against England Lions in the Warm up match, the run machine in domestics but never got the India call in longer formats. pic.twitter.com/MBYcyF0Oh9 — Himanshu Ladha (@HimanshuLadha8) January 13, 2024

96 (110) for Sarfaraz Khan vs ENG Lions! What possible explanation could you make to exclude him, whose first-class batting average since 2020 is now…wait for it…88 👀? Sarfaraz missed 4 years of FC cricket and he’s making every innings count now….(1/n) pic.twitter.com/XMZmJSvjrU — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) January 13, 2024

Currently, only 3 players average more than Sarfaraz Khan in first-class history (before this India A knock). Take the last 4 years since his comeback, and the numbers are insane!!! What more does he need to do to get a place in the Test squad? Do Ranji performances matter? pic.twitter.com/NTztGMS4iM — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) January 13, 2024

Sarfaraz Khan dismissed for 96…!!! – Sarfaraz continues his dream run, missed out hundred by just 4 runs against England Lions in the Warm up match, the run machine in domestics but never got the India call in longer formats. pic.twitter.com/fbx1xpbCvx — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 13, 2024

Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel made a return to the national squad as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced a 16-man squad for the first two Tests of the upcoming five-match series against England commencing on January 25 in Hyderabad.

The seam attack, led by vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah, comprised the fiery duo of Mohammed Siraj and the promising talents of Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan. The absence of Shami opened the door for these young pacers to make their mark on the international stage.

In the spin department, the formidable duo of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja was joined by the returning Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel. With a spin quartet of such caliber, India seemed ready to unleash a spin barrage against the English visitors.

While the focus was predominantly on the bowling lineup, a new face emerged in the form of Dhruv Jurel. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, the wicketkeeper-batsman earned his maiden call-up, adding depth to the wicketkeeping department alongside KL Rahul and KS Bharat. Rahul, who had donned the gloves in the Tests against South Africa, found himself flanked by a young and talented reserve.

Ishan Kishan, who had taken a break from the ongoing T20I series against Afghanistan, found himself absent from the Test squad. A notable inclusion was Avesh Khan, who, having replaced Shami in the South Africa tour, retained his spot despite being uncapped in Test cricket.

