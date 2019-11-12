The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) finally gave a glimpse of the pink balls that would be used in India’s inaugural day/night Test that would be played against Bangladesh which starts from November 22 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. In a video shared by BCCI on Twitter, a team India cricketer supposedly, opens the box which has the pink balls. He then picks up the pink cherry as the camera zooms in closer to give a clearer look at it. The Indian cricket team in Indore had a session in the nets with the pink ball as well. BCCI captioned the video as, “Looks who’s here – unboxing the Pink cherry. #TeamIndia had a stint with the Pink Ball at the nets today in Indore.”

While some fans liked the change, some made a joke out of it. Here is how fans reacted to the new pink balls.

According to a report in IANS on Tuesday, a BCCI official confirmed the development and said that sessions have been re-planned keeping in mind the need to call stumps by 8 pm as the ball would get really wet if play carried on post 8 pm in Kolkata in late November.

“Keeping in mind the dew factor, the BCCI approved CAB’s request to change the playing hours in the second Test. While play will start at 1 pm, the first session will end at 3 pm. The second session will start from 3:40 pm and continue till 5:40 pm. The final session will be played from 6 pm till 8 pm,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Eden Gardens curator Sujan Mukherjee reckoned that starting the match earlier would help in fighting the dew factor.