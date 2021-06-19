Southampton: Minutes ahead of the toss, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) shared an update on Saturday from Ageas Bowl, Southampton. It was the picture of the pitch that had been under the covers for a long time due to incessant rain. Also Read - Dinesh Karthik Gives Southampton Weather Update, WTC Final Day 2: No Rain, it is Sunny at Ageas Bowl

“Match could be delayed, but it will start for sure,” said Irfan Pathan during the pre-match show on Star Sports. Also Read - Day 2 Southampton Weather Forecast WTC Final India vs New Zealand, June 19: Rain to Play Spoilsport at Ageas Bowl Again

Reports suggest that 98 overs could be played today if weather permits. Also Read - Southampton Rain: Anushka Sharma to Sanjana Ganesan, How Cricketers' Wives Reacted After WTC Final Day 1 Was Washed Out

There is a Reserve Day and by the looks of it, seems like that is a good addition.

“In the event of time being lost during the match, the ICC match referee will regularly update the teams and media about the way in which the reserve day may be used. The final decision on whether the reserve day needs to be used will be announced at the scheduled start of the last hour on the fifth day,” an ICC statement said.

The weather forecast for the upcoming days is indicating that there is a high chance that the match will go to the reserve day.

Here is the update:

The pitch has been under covers and this is what it looks like now. Thoughts?#WTC21 pic.twitter.com/BdTrPMdyCJ — BCCI (@BCCI) June 19, 2021

India vs New Zealand SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hanuma Vihari, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Will Young