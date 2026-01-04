  • Home
  • Sports
  • BCCI gives strict warning to players ahead of ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2026, asked not to play any...

BCCI gives strict warning to players ahead of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, asked not to play any…

BCCI issues strict warning to players before ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, instructs them not to participate in unauthorized leagues or events.

Published date india.com Published: January 4, 2026 8:08 PM IST
email india.com By Ankit Kumar email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Ankit Kumar email india.com twitter india.com
BCCI, SLC, Sri Lanka Cricket, Indian Cricket Team, India vs Sri Lanka, cricket, cricket news, latest cricket news,
BCCI gives strict warning to players ahead of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, asked not to play any...

New Delhi: Cricket relations between India and Sri Lanka will proceed as scheduled, but a proposal for relief and reconstruction efforts could not be agreed upon. Despite an appeal from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) for charity matches, the BCCI did not approve the plan due to commercial reasons, although the bilateral series proposed for August will go ahead as planned.

India’s tour of Sri Lanka confirmed for August

SLC President Shammi Silva clarified that India’s August tour will proceed as scheduled. During this tour, the two teams will play two Test matches and two T20 Internationals. No changes have been made to this series.

No agreement on charity matches for Cyclone Ditwah relief

Sri Lanka Cricket had proposed playing two T20 charity matches against India in December to raise funds for those affected by Cyclone Ditwah. However, due to the inability to finalize a commercial agreement in time, the BCCI did not accept the proposal. The disaster caused an estimated US$1.6 billion in damage to Sri Lanka and claimed more than 600 lives.

T20 series against Pakistan to provide relief

However, relief efforts have not completely stalled. SLC announced that all proceeds from the three-match T20 series against Pakistan, to be played in Dambulla next week, will be donated to the rehabilitation of cyclone victims.

Add India.com as a Preferred SourceAdd India.com as a Preferred Source

Major investment in SSC Ground renovation

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka Cricket has prioritized the renovation of the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground. LKR 1.75 billion is being spent on installing floodlights. Plans are also underway to increase the spectator capacity from 20,000 to 30,000 in the future and to explore the possibility of hosting day-night Test matches, although there has been no official confirmation regarding a day-night Test against India.

Story Highlights

  1. India’s tour of Sri Lanka in August will proceed as scheduled.

  2. The proposed India–Sri Lanka charity match for Cyclone Ditwah relief will not take place.

  3. All proceeds from the T20 series against Pakistan will go to the relief fund.

  4. Significant investment is being made in the renovation and floodlights of the SSC Ground.

About the Author

Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar is a digital journalist and editor with a strong focus on sports journalism, health reporting, and multimedia storytelling. He specializes in presenting news in a clear, engaging, and fact ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.