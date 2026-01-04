BCCI gives strict warning to players ahead of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, asked not to play any...

India’s tour of Sri Lanka confirmed for August

SLC President Shammi Silva clarified that India’s August tour will proceed as scheduled. During this tour, the two teams will play two Test matches and two T20 Internationals. No changes have been made to this series.

No agreement on charity matches for Cyclone Ditwah relief

Sri Lanka Cricket had proposed playing two T20 charity matches against India in December to raise funds for those affected by Cyclone Ditwah. However, due to the inability to finalize a commercial agreement in time, the BCCI did not accept the proposal. The disaster caused an estimated US$1.6 billion in damage to Sri Lanka and claimed more than 600 lives.

T20 series against Pakistan to provide relief

However, relief efforts have not completely stalled. SLC announced that all proceeds from the three-match T20 series against Pakistan, to be played in Dambulla next week, will be donated to the rehabilitation of cyclone victims.

Major investment in SSC Ground renovation

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka Cricket has prioritized the renovation of the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground. LKR 1.75 billion is being spent on installing floodlights. Plans are also underway to increase the spectator capacity from 20,000 to 30,000 in the future and to explore the possibility of hosting day-night Test matches, although there has been no official confirmation regarding a day-night Test against India.

