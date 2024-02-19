Home

BCCI Helps Cricket Nepal, Organises Friendship Cup T20 Tri-Series Against Baroda And Gujarat

Nepal cricket announced the fixtures of T20 series where Nepal will face Gujarat on March 31 and the final will be played on April 7.

New Delhi: The Board of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) organized a T20 league named ‘Friendship Cup’ to promote Nepal Cricket. The league will start from March 31 where Nepal will take on Gujarat’s Ranji team.

On Monday, Nepal cricket announced the fixtures of T20 series where Nepal will face Gujarat on March 31 and the final will be played on April 7. All the matches will be played in Vapi, India.

This initiative by BCCI will surely help the cricketers for the upcoming T20 World Cup which will be played in USA and West Indies from June 2024. Nepal have already qualified for the marquee event and will face Netherlands for their opener clash in in Dallas, USA.

