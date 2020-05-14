The Indian cricketers are being monitored on a daily basis with BCCI providing them with an exclusive app to help them get through the lockdown phase. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt And Arshad Warsi's New Comedy Film With Sajid-Farhad to be Set in Goa After COVID-19 Hits Europe Badly, More Details Out

Team India cricketers, coaches and support staff have been provided with the access to the app that has videos of individual and team performances, skill-specific duels and a database on the frequent causes of injuries among other things.

The app has online training sessions, chat rooms, questionnaire among others and a four-stage plan has been prepared to keep the players physically and mentally fit.

“It’s a step-wise process that’s been put in place and the secretary (Jay Shah) is reviewing the progress on a daily basis,” BCCI treasurer told The Times of India. “What we’ve tried to do is divide this process into different phases. Aspects pertaining to physical and mental health of our cricketers, professional assistance online, monitoring of diets, fitness sessions etc are being conducted on a daily basis.”

India batting coach Vikram Rathour is working on each player individually while fielding coach R Sridhar has prepared a questionnaire to take feedback from cricketers.

“It’s a rare opportunity to introspect,” Rathour was quoted as saying by the English daily. “It is the players who are doing the talking. I’m trying to listen and work around the topics that are being brought up. We have an app. We’ve started to put videos in that app.”

“Simple things — about facing a certain kind of bowler or foot movement, any particular way a batsman has been getting out, what’s worked for him what hasn’t,” he explained.

Dumal said once the lockdown is eased, there are plans to take the training outdoors whenever possible. “When the situation permits, we will begin with skillbased training in local stadiums. We will keep reviewing the program dynamics subject to relaxation in lockdown norms so that when cricket resumes, they can return to the field,” he said.