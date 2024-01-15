Home

Sports

BCCI Invites Application For ‘Single’ Change In Men’s Selection Panel, Salil Ankola From West Zone Likely To Make Way

BCCI Invites Application For ‘Single’ Change In Men’s Selection Panel, Salil Ankola From West Zone Likely To Make Way

The West Zone is already represented by chairman Ajit Agarkar in the men’s selection committee.

BCCI

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications on Monday to replace one of the selectors. The last date for submitting applications is January 25. It is expected that former pacer Salil Ankola will make way for the new selector as West Zone is already represented by chairman Ajit Agarkar.

Trending Now

The five-man selection committee comprises Agarkar (chairman, Mumbai, West Zone), S Sharath (Tamil Nadu, South Zone), SS Das (Vidarbha, Central Zone), Subroto Banerjee (Bengal, Bihar, East Zone) and Ankola (Mumbai, Maharashtra, West Zone).

You may like to read

In an advertisement that BCCI posted on its website on Monday, the BCCI said the candidate should be a former cricketer who has played either 7 Tests or 30 first-class matches. The BCCI will also consider applications who has played 10 ODIs or 20 first-class matches.

“Save Ajit Agarkar, all the four others completed their one-year term on December 31, 2023. They were given one-year contract. Technically, there is no rule that you can’t have two selectors from the same zone, (but) the BCCI has always maintained the convention of having one selector from each zone and north zone had no representative after Chetan Sharma got sacked,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Ankola came on board when the previous committee led by Chetan Sharma got sacked after India’s semifinal exit in the 2022 T02 World Cup in Australia. But the former India cricketer returned to the hot seas again from North Zone, following a Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) interview that was headed by Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjpe, and Sulakshana Naik.

However, Sharma was by the BCCI following a sting operation where he revealed dressing room secrets. The rest of the members Sharath, Ankola, Banerjee and Das remained in the committee. Former pacer Agarkar replaced Sharma.

Ankola was recently spotted in South Africa for the India A series and stayed back for India’s two-match Test series against the Proteas. Meanwhile, no dates have been set for the interview and it is expected that the new selector will join before or during the Indian Premier League in March.

As of now, the only selection meeting is for the Indian squads for the final three Tests against England at home. The BCCI has already announced the squad for first two games.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.